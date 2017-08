QUIKTRIP GUARANTEED GASOLINE®

Our Guarantee

If you do experience a problem with any QuikTrip motor fuel, follow these simple steps:

Call our toll-free number: 800-848-1966. We’ll send you a simple form for you and your ASE certified mechanic to complete. Send us the completed form along with your estimate for the necessary repairs. Your information will be reviewed, and any repairs determined to be caused by QuikTrip’s motor fuel will be reimbursed directly to you or the repair facility. *

It's that simple. You can buy your fuel from QuikTrip with complete confidence. Or you can take your chances somewhere else.

* QuikTrip reserves the right to investigate all claims submitted. Damages caused by fuel that is not approved by the manufacturer of your vehicle will not be covered under this guarantee. Fraudulent claims will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.